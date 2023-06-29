 Skip to main content
MSU reminds employees, students about TikTok ban on state-issued devices and networks

  • Updated
  • 0
TikTok

Credit: Max Pixel. License Link.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A new law banning TikTok on state-issued devices and state-operated networks goes into effect on July 1.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2140 into law on April 11.

The new law was created to prevent the Chinese government from gaining access to Mississippi government data. A Chinese-based company owns the popular mobile app.

Mississippi State University, a public institution, is one of many state entities that must obey the new law.

“Access to TikTok is restricted on all MSU and state-managed networks, including eduroam at the university,” the university announced on Wednesday, June 28. “This platform may not be used on any university-issued device, regardless of the network utilized. The app should be deleted on any university device on which it may have been used.”

The university continued, “The new law does not restrict TikTok use for personally owned devices when connected to networks that are not maintained by state agencies or universities. Private users are not prohibited from using TikTok for non-university use on their own devices when they are connected to the internet through a personal cellular data plan, a home Wi-Fi network or other network that is administered privately.”

Mississippi is one of several US. states that have issued similar bans.

Open this link to view MSU's full announcement.

