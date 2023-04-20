 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MSU receives $100M gift from Texas couple

  • Updated
  • 0
MSU will require masks to start fall semester

Campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A Texas couple with ties to Mississippi State gifted the university $100 million.

George and Kathy Bishop donated the historic sum for scholarship purposes.

It's the largest gift to a higher education institution in Mississippi's history, according to the university.

It’s also among the largest contributions designated solely for scholarship support made to any university in the world.

George Bishop graduated from MSU in 1958 with a degree in petroleum geology.

He had a successful career in the oil and gas industry before founding GeoSouthern Energy in 1981.

Open this link to read the full announcement.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you