MSU moves graduation to football stadium

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State University will hold two graduation ceremonies inside Davis Wade Stadium on May 12.
One ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and the second is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The university usually holds graduations inside Humphrey Coliseum, but the basketball arena is currently under construction.
MSU most notably held its 1989 graduation ceremony inside Davis Wade Stadium where former U.S. President George H.W. Bush spoke to graduates, the university announced.