Motorists celebrating opening of Highway 76 in Itawamba County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Motorists are celebrating the grand opening of a new four-lane extension of Highway 76.

The 9-mile extension is in Itawamba County and connects State Routes 25 and 23.

New Highway 76 extension in Itawamba County, MS

New Highway 76 extension (in red) in Itawamba County, MS.

Trucks between Tupelo and Huntsville, Alabama, will no longer have to travel 13 miles on a two-lane highway that previously connected the four-lane sections of the corridor, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Northern Transportation District Commissioner John Caldwell said the extension will immediately improve interstate commerce.

Grand opening of Highway 76 extension in Itawamba County, MS

Grand opening of Highway 76 extension in Itawamba County, MS. Photo Date: April 11, 2023. Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation.

MDOT reminds motorists to use caution while driving on the new roadway, obey speed limits and traffic signals and be aware of roadside workers.

