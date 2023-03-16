Motorcyclists killed in Alcorn County crash

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Wednesday evening in Alcorn County killed two people.
The crash happened at approximately 11:15 on County Road 300 in the Glen community.
Alcorn County Coroner Jay Jones said a northbound motorcycle and a southbound car collided with each other.
Jones said the crash killed the driver of the motorcycle — 38-year-old Nicky Burcham — and his passenger Elizabeth Bain, 32.
Burcham died at the scene and Bain died at the hospital, Jones said.
The coroner described the roadway as curvy.