Motorcyclists killed in Alcorn County crash

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Wednesday evening in Alcorn County killed two people.

The crash happened at approximately 11:15 on County Road 300 in the Glen community.

Alcorn County Coroner Jay Jones said a northbound motorcycle and a southbound car collided with each other.

Jones said the crash killed the driver of the motorcycle — 38-year-old Nicky Burcham — and his passenger Elizabeth Bain, 32.

Burcham died at the scene and Bain died at the hospital, Jones said.

The coroner described the roadway as curvy.

