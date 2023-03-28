Motorcyclist killed in Union County crash

INGOMAR, Miss. (WTVA) — A crash on Sunday afternoon killed a motorcyclist in Union County.
The crash happened shortly before 2:40 on Highway 15, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).
A northbound motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet vehicle traveling east on Highway 762. The Chevrolet was trying to cross Highway 15, according to MHP.
The motorcycle driver John Allen, 68, of New Albany, died at the crash scene.
MHP did not provide information about any possible injuries to the other driver, a 91-year-old man from New Albany.