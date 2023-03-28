 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcyclist killed in Union County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Wreck, crash

INGOMAR, Miss. (WTVA) — A crash on Sunday afternoon killed a motorcyclist in Union County.

The crash happened shortly before 2:40 on Highway 15, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).

A northbound motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet vehicle traveling east on Highway 762. The Chevrolet was trying to cross Highway 15, according to MHP.

The motorcycle driver John Allen, 68, of New Albany, died at the crash scene.

MHP did not provide information about any possible injuries to the other driver, a 91-year-old man from New Albany.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you