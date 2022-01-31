Mother recalls weekend shooting in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A mother recalled the shooting of her son and another boy Saturday night in Winona.
Da’Karrion Crawford, 20, and a 16-year-old boy were shot outside of 403 Silver Street.
Crawford’s mother Tanaka Roberts said she was in the shower when she heard gunshots.
She found her son in the backyard bleeding from his back and behind his leg. She also found bullet holes in her car.
She said a group of individuals drove off in a vehicle after they fired shots.
Roberts called 911 for help; medics airlifted Crawford to a trauma center. Paramedics took the 16-year-old to Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona.
The mother didn’t want to talk on camera, but her friends said they pray police find the individuals who are responsible.
Roberts believes the group is from Vaiden and got her son mixed up with someone else. She said they are responsible for multiple shootings in Winona.