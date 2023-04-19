 Skip to main content
Morgan Wallen concert to be historic for Ole Miss and Oxford

  Updated
Promotional billboard for Morgan Wallen concert on April 22-23 in Oxford

Morgan Wallen promotional billboard outside Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. Photo Date: Photo Date: April 19, 2023.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — History will be made on Saturday when country music star Morgan Wallen performs inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

It will be the first-ever concert held inside Ole Miss’ football stadium.

He’ll perform on Saturday and Sunday with several special guests.

Open this link to view concert information.

"My first two and a half years here, we didn't have very many events going on because of Covid,” Ole Miss student Audrey Samples said. “But now that I see more concerts happening in the Grove and now in the stadium, I definitely think it's going to be a recurring thing."

Business in Oxford are expecting a large crowd, but they say they expect large crowds every football and baseball weekend, and this concert will be no different.

Morgan Wallen is currently the number one artist in America according to Billboard, over megastars like Taylor Swift and Drake.

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

