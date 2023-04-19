Morgan Wallen concert to be historic for Ole Miss and Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — History will be made on Saturday when country music star Morgan Wallen performs inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
It will be the first-ever concert held inside Ole Miss’ football stadium.
He’ll perform on Saturday and Sunday with several special guests.
"My first two and a half years here, we didn't have very many events going on because of Covid,” Ole Miss student Audrey Samples said. “But now that I see more concerts happening in the Grove and now in the stadium, I definitely think it's going to be a recurring thing."
Business in Oxford are expecting a large crowd, but they say they expect large crowds every football and baseball weekend, and this concert will be no different.
Morgan Wallen is currently the number one artist in America according to Billboard, over megastars like Taylor Swift and Drake.