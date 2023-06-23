More arrests made after June 15 shooting in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — More arrests have been made in connection to a June 15 shooting in Starkville.
Starkville Police arrested Ma’Dayviun Lofton, 21, of Maben, on Wednesday, June 21 and charged him with aggravated assault.
Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy on Thursday, June 22. Police did not identify the suspect because he’s a juvenile.
Police arrested the first suspect, Camron Roby, 21, of Shuqualak, on the same day as the shooting. He’s also been charged with aggravated assault.
The shooting happened early that morning at the intersection of Highway 12 and Louisville Street. No one was injured.
An argument at the Westside Market is believed to have led to the shooting. The store and intersection are approximately a mile apart.