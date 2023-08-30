More arrests expected following West Point shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — Police plan to make more arrests in connection to a West Point shooting that injured one person.
Police arrested Jamie Jones, 17, on Monday, Aug. 28 and charged him with aggravated assault and shooting into a house.
West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said more arrests are to come.
The shooting happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 26 at a home on Bulldog Street.
The police chief said a gunman got out of a car and shot into the home. The shooting wounded one man inside the home.
