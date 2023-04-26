 Skip to main content
Mooreville, Tishomingo County, MSMS students named semifinalists for national award

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — High school students from Mooreville, Tishomingo County and the Mississippi School for Math and Science are semifinalists for a national award.

The Mississippi Department of Education announced the six semifinalists on Wednesday.

  • Madison Echols [from Hattiesburg area], Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science [in Columbus]
  • Keegan Figueroa, Mooreville High School
  • Leo Mei, Madison Central High School
  • Yolanda D. Ni, Oak Grove High School
  • Isaiah C. Robertson, Tishomingo County High School
  • Shreya Sinha, Madison Central High School

The six Mississippi students form a national pool from which 161 winners will be chosen.

The winners will be announced in early May. They are chosen based on their accomplishments in the classroom and in their communities.

