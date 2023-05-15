Monroe County Schools to dismiss early for Colin Stough parade, concert

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Monroe County Schools will dismiss early on Tuesday for the Colin Stough parade and concert.
The Monroe County School District is comprised of Smithville, Hamilton and Hatley schools.
Stough, who is a graduate of Hatley High School, made the top three of “American Idol” on Sunday.
Hatley School will hold a celebration at 1 p.m. for students and staff only.
A public parade will follow at 4 p.m. along Main Street in Amory.
Finally, Stough will hold a public concert at 5:30 p.m. at the Hatley High School football stadium.
The parade and concert are free and open to the public.