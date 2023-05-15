 Skip to main content
Monroe County Schools to dismiss early for Colin Stough parade, concert

  • Updated
Hatley High School in Hatley, MS

Hatley High School in Hatley, MS. Photo Date: May 15, 2023.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Monroe County Schools will dismiss early on Tuesday for the Colin Stough parade and concert.

The Monroe County School District is comprised of Smithville, Hamilton and Hatley schools.

Stough, who is a graduate of Hatley High School, made the top three of “American Idol” on Sunday.

Read MoreMonroe County native Colin Stough advanced to season finale of 'American Idol'

Hatley School will hold a celebration at 1 p.m. for students and staff only.

A public parade will follow at 4 p.m. along Main Street in Amory.

Finally, Stough will hold a public concert at 5:30 p.m. at the Hatley High School football stadium.

The parade and concert are free and open to the public.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

