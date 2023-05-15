Monroe County native Colin Stough advanced to season finale of 'American Idol'

LOS ANGELES (WTVA) — Monroe County native Colin Stough advanced Sunday night to the top 3 of “American Idol.”
Stough, who is from Gattman, will compete against Iam Tongi and Megan Danielle for the top prize during the season finale on May 21.
Stough performed "Real Gone” and "Nobody Knows" from the Disney movies “Cars” and “Pete's Dragon,” respectively.
Zachariah Smith, who also lives in Monroe County, was eliminated during Sunday’s episode.
Stough’s alma mater Hatley High School will hold a celebration on Tuesday at 1 p.m. for students and staff only.
A parade will be held at 4 p.m. along Amory Main Street, and a 5:30 p.m. concert will follow at Hatley High School’s football stadium. The parade and concert are free and open to the public.