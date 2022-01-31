 Skip to main content
Monroe County man faces multiple charges after recovery of stolen trucks

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyler Self

Tyler Self, Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Hamilton man faces multiple charges in Monroe County in relation to two stolen vehicles.

According to Amory police, two pickup trucks were stolen Thursday morning, Jan. 27. One truck was stolen from the Fifth Street area and the second was stolen from the neighborhood behind the Food Giant store.

Amory Lt. Detective Andy Long said Monroe County deputies found the two vehicles and the suspect, 26-year-old Matthew Tyler Self, at a house on Lackey Road in the Lackey community.

Police charged him with receiving stolen property.

Self had also destroyed personal items, Long added. Police charged him with tampering with physical evidence and accessory after the fact.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department charged him with possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of methamphetamine.

