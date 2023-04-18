Monroe County family that lost home in tornado receives new home

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — A nonprofit group stepped up to help a Monroe County family who lost their home in the March 24 tornado.
Shanda Whitfield and her family lost their home on Egypt Road.
The past few weeks have been difficult, she said, but support from her community has been overwhelming.
Now, she has a newly renovated home in nearby Aberdeen thanks to Holliday's Helping Hands.
The organization is based in California but its founder and CEO Katina Holliday is from Aberdeen.
When she heard about Whitfield and her family, she knew she could provide help.
Holliday's real estate company owned a home on West Monroe Street.
Crews spent the past few days renovating it. They also added furniture and a fully stocked fridge, at no cost to the family.
"I was thankful at first when it was offered to us because we had nowhere to go,” Whitfield said on Tuesday. “But just coming in here today and looking at the transformation and all the updates, I mean it's incredible. It's amazing. And it feels like home."
The family will soon be celebrating her eldest son's graduation and her and her husband’s 10th wedding anniversary.
"It's like a free fall. Like, we were coming from a free fall, and the community was our safety net. They didn't let us fall."