Monroe County chase ended in Tupelo with arrest

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Monroe County released information about a Tuesday night, Feb. 8 chase that spanned two counties.
Ricky Sanders, 28, of Columbus, is accused of stealing a vehicle at the Dollar General store in Hamilton while the owner was inside.
A deputy tried to stop the vehicle on Highway 45 near Nettleton, according to the sheriff’s department.
The chase continued into Lee County, crossing through Shannon, Verona and ended in Tupelo.
The chase stopped at a dead end where Sanders allegedly got out and ran; he was then captured.
The vehicle suffered minor damage and was returned to the owner.