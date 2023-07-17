Modeling career gives MSU student platform to help victims of human trafficking

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Twenty-year-old Bébé Rayborn is not your typical college student.
She’s a double major in religion and public relations at Mississippi State University.
The Brandon native is also a model for big-name companies like Elle UK, Giorgio Armani and American Eagle. She’s also an extra in the upcoming “Barbie” movie.
Her modeling career has led her to many opportunities and has given her a platform to help others.
She’s an advocate for victims of human trafficking and interns with the Mississippi Human Trafficking Council.
Rayborn also joined No Longer Bound at MSU; the group's mission is to educate students about human trafficking.
"Some of those things feel so out of touch and far away from us,” she said. “We think it's happening in a small remote village in another country where it's like, there are children and adults being sex and labor trafficked in the state of Mississippi."
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reported more than 360 human trafficking victims in 2021. Approximately 300 victims were children and teenagers.
If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888.