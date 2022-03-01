Mistrial declared in trial for man accused in 2013 killing of Teresa Ewing

UPDATE 10:43 p.m.
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — The trial of the man charged with murder in the 2013 death of Teresa Ewing has ended in a mistrial.
The decision came late Wednesday night after several hours of deliberations concerning Bryan Lyons and whether he was responsible for her death.
Ewing's body was found in some woods on the south side of Aberdeen after she disappeared for nearly three weeks.
The disappearance triggered daily searches involving people who didn't even know her. The discovery of her body led to a prayer vigil that brought hundreds out to walk the streets of the city.
This is the second mistrial in the case. The first came last year when an issue over evidence led a judge to end the trial before testimony even started.
UPDATE 6 p.m.
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — The fate of Bryan Lyons, accused of killing Teresa Ewing in 2013, is now in the jury's hands.
The prosecution and defense both gave closing arguments on Tuesday, March 2, and had points for the jury to consider as they began deliberation a day earlier than expected.
Prosecutors said Lyons found Teresa Ewing's vehicle with a flat tire. They said the flat tire was slashed.
Attorneys also said investigators found blood in Ewing's vehicle and that it was a mixture of an unknown female, believed to be Teresa, and Lyons.
Lyons admitted to taking a bath in bleach after her death, but the defense said that he normally did that from time to time.
The cause of Teresa Ewing's death is still unknown as of right now, but experts believe she died two to three weeks before those searching found her body.
Experts also believe Lyons was the last person seen with her before her death.
Original Article - Posted March 1, 2022.
A jury in Monroe County is hearing the case of Bryan Lyons, who's on trial for murder in the 2013 death of Teresa Ewing.
Lyons originally went on trial in May of last year. Attorneys even chose a jury, but the judge declared a mistrial.
Ewing's disappearance generated a lot of attention in Aberdeen at that time.
People searched for days hoping to find her following her disappearance.
Her body turned up in a wooded area along Peacock Alley after not being seen for nearly three weeks.
The judge seated a jury in this trial on Monday, and witnesses have been delivering testimony.
It's possible the jury could start deliberations as soon as Thursday.