Mississippi Supreme Court upholds conviction of man who killed eye doctor in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Supreme Court unanimously affirmed the murder conviction of the man convicted of killing an eye doctor in Starkville.
District Attorney Scott Colom made the announcement on Thursday, June 8.
A jury convicted William Thomas Chisholm in July 2021 of shooting and killing Dr. Shauna Witt.
The shooting happened in January 2018 at the Walmart store on Highway 12 where Witt ran an eye clinic.
She was seeing a patient when Chisholm entered the store and shot her. She died at the hospital in Starkville. The pair formerly dated.
Chisholm received a life sentence without parole.