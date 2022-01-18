Mississippi State playing part in landing new telescope on the moon

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University is playing a part in landing a new telescope on the moon.
Astrophysics Associate Professor Angelle Tanner is working with other researchers from Louisiana State University, the SETI Institute and AstronetX PBC.
Their goal is to launch a small lunar-based telescope camera, known as L-CAMI, in 2024.
“There are several reasons that a lot of scientists are very interested in building up this technology,” Tanner explained. “This allows us to get away from the Earth’s atmosphere and have a physically stable surface for scientific instruments on the moon.”
The overall project aims to study exoplanets, or planets that orbit other stars. The team will also observe asteroids including some near Earth.