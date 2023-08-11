Mississippi State adds new food to the game day lineup in Davis Wade

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Mississippi State is working to improve fans' experience this fall. They are adding new items to the menus in Davis Wade.
Polls from fans after last season showed a lot of people want healthier options to choose from. So, caterer Proof of the Pudding is adding salads and wraps to the menu.
Tom Greene is the deputy athletic director of external operations for State. He said the goal is to add to fan enjoyment.
“For us, we want people to walk away with just an incredible experience and incredible memory that they can cherish for a lifetime,” Greene said. “And, hopefully go tell their friend and their neighbor and their co-worker. Because, we want to pack this place and provide a great experience for not only our fans, but our student athletes as well.”
Ben Witte is the COO for Proof of the Pudding and has passion for food. It’s a family business to him and the Bulldogs are a part of that family.
“When you get off the plane at GTR you’re instantly home,” Witte said. “When I’m here at Mississippi State University, it’s home sweet home.”
Proof of the Pudding donates to the community every year. Each of its concession stand workers are from a local non-profit here in Starkville. The company donated over $600,000 to charity last year.
To apply to be one of the non-profits featured next football season email Witte at bwitte@proofpudding.com.