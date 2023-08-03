 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...In Mississippi, Benton MS, Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS and
Monroe Counties. In Tennessee, Haywood and Fayette Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Mississippi Highway Patrol breaks ground on new substation in Starkville

Starkville officials and members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol broke ground on a new substation in Starkville, MS. Photo Date: Aug. 3, 2023.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) broke ground Thursday on a new substation in Starkville.

The Troop G substation will be located at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 25, which is near the George M. Bryan Airport

It’ll house a driver's license bureau, a dispatch center and some commercial transportation enforcement staff.

"This is something we've been dreaming and hoping for a long time,” MHP Director Randy Ginn said. “As we talked about earlier, we actually acquired the land in 2013. So for 10 years we've been working to secure the funding; and over the last three years, we've been able to do that and now we're at the point we're breaking ground and about to start construction.”

He expects the facility to be ready to move into at the end of 2024 or early 2025.

The new facility will replace Troop G's old substation near the intersection of Highway 182 and Lee Boulevard.

