Mississippi Highway Patrol breaks ground on new substation in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) broke ground Thursday on a new substation in Starkville.
The Troop G substation will be located at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 25, which is near the George M. Bryan Airport
It’ll house a driver's license bureau, a dispatch center and some commercial transportation enforcement staff.
"This is something we've been dreaming and hoping for a long time,” MHP Director Randy Ginn said. “As we talked about earlier, we actually acquired the land in 2013. So for 10 years we've been working to secure the funding; and over the last three years, we've been able to do that and now we're at the point we're breaking ground and about to start construction.”
He expects the facility to be ready to move into at the end of 2024 or early 2025.
The new facility will replace Troop G's old substation near the intersection of Highway 182 and Lee Boulevard.