Missing teenager Georgia Hodge located

Update June 14, 2023
Hodge has been found.
Original article below
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The public’s help is needed in locating missing teenager Georgia Nicole Hodge in Oktibbeha County.
The 16-year-old was last seen on June 10 near Sanders Road.
She may be in or near Columbus, which is approximately 20 miles east of Starkville.
She is a little over 5 feet in height and weighs 135 pounds.
Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-323-2421.