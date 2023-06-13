 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 289 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

CALHOUN               CHICKASAW             ITAWAMBA
LEE                   MONROE                PONTOTOC

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY,
FULTON, HOUSTON, OKOLONA, PONTOTOC, AND TUPELO.

Missing teenager Georgia Hodge located

missing person, investigation, magnifying glass, search

Credit: MGN

Update June 14, 2023

Hodge has been found.

Original article below

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The public’s help is needed in locating missing teenager Georgia Nicole Hodge in Oktibbeha County.

The 16-year-old was last seen on June 10 near Sanders Road.

She may be in or near Columbus, which is approximately 20 miles east of Starkville.

She is a little over 5 feet in height and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-323-2421.

