...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Missing children found in Tishomingo County

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities searched and found two missing children Tuesday in Tishomingo County.

Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty said the children — ages 2 and 1 — disappeared sometime before 11 a.m.

They were staying with their parents in a new subdivision under development on Highway 30 and County Road 958. The family was staying in an RV, the sheriff added.

Rescuers found the 2-year-old at approximately 11:36 a.m about a mile from the subdivision. They found the 1-year-old at approximately 1:36 p.m. about a mile and a half away from the subdivision.

The sheriff said paramedics treated both children and they are fine.

He said Child Protective Services is now involved.

