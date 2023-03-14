Missing children found in Tishomingo County

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities searched and found two missing children Tuesday in Tishomingo County.
Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty said the children — ages 2 and 1 — disappeared sometime before 11 a.m.
They were staying with their parents in a new subdivision under development on Highway 30 and County Road 958. The family was staying in an RV, the sheriff added.
Rescuers found the 2-year-old at approximately 11:36 a.m about a mile from the subdivision. They found the 1-year-old at approximately 1:36 p.m. about a mile and a half away from the subdivision.
The sheriff said paramedics treated both children and they are fine.
He said Child Protective Services is now involved.