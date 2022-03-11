 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Tishomingo, Prentiss, Lee MS and Itawamba Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Roads may become slick,
especially bridges and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep extra blankets, food, water and a
flashlight in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Milk and bread become top priority when chance for snow arrives

  • Updated
  • 0
Todd's Grocery Store in Tupelo

Todd's Big Star grocery store in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 11, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - When the chance for snow arrives, grocery stores work to keep items on shelves, especially milk and bread.

Patrick Verner, the store manager at Todd's Big Star in Tupelo, said this type of thing happens every time there's mention of snow and bad weather.

He said milk and bread are the two items that go first. The store has been making sure its shelves stay stocked.

"We constantly try to stay ahead of the curve,” he added. “Being in the grocery business since the 80s, we see things coming and we plan and prepare for weather, instances or problems as much as we can."

Snow is possible Friday evening into Saturday. Open the link below to view the latest forecast.

