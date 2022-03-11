Milk and bread become top priority when chance for snow arrives

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - When the chance for snow arrives, grocery stores work to keep items on shelves, especially milk and bread.

Patrick Verner, the store manager at Todd's Big Star in Tupelo, said this type of thing happens every time there's mention of snow and bad weather.

He said milk and bread are the two items that go first. The store has been making sure its shelves stay stocked.

"We constantly try to stay ahead of the curve,” he added. “Being in the grocery business since the 80s, we see things coming and we plan and prepare for weather, instances or problems as much as we can."

Snow is possible Friday evening into Saturday. Open the link below to view the latest forecast.

