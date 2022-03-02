 Skip to main content
Milam Elementary provides incentive arcade room for students

  • Updated
Arcade at Milam Elementary in Tupelo

Students Milam Elementary in Tupelo earn points to gain access to the arcade. Photo Date: March 2, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo school is finding a new way to motivate its kids by turning playtime into an incentive.

Milam Elementary School now has a new video arcade called the "M-Zone.”

Principal Terry Harbin said students earn points by showing simple core-values like respect, responsibility, dependability and excellence.

"It cannot be based on grades, but it can be based on engagement behavior; any of those incentives to help students become motivated and master the curriculum."

The arcade is the first of its kind in the Tupelo Public School District.

