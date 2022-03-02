Milam Elementary provides incentive arcade room for students

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo school is finding a new way to motivate its kids by turning playtime into an incentive.
Milam Elementary School now has a new video arcade called the "M-Zone.”
Principal Terry Harbin said students earn points by showing simple core-values like respect, responsibility, dependability and excellence.
"It cannot be based on grades, but it can be based on engagement behavior; any of those incentives to help students become motivated and master the curriculum."
The arcade is the first of its kind in the Tupelo Public School District.
