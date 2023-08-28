MHP shares more information about wreck that killed Tupelo teen

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) released more information about a wreck that killed a Tupelo teenager.
The incident happened Thursday evening, Aug. 24 in Pontotoc County.
The situation began at approximately 8:57 when a state trooper tried to pull over a car after the driver refused to stop or hand over identification at a safety checkpoint on Highway 278, according to MHP.
The car turned onto Faulkner Road where it ran off of the road, collided with a ditch and overturned, according to MHP.
MHP identified the driver as Juan Garza, 22, of Tupelo.
Medics transported him and two 16-year-old passengers to the hospital in Tupelo.
The crash killed a fourth occupant, Edwin Hernandez, 16, of Tupelo.
Garza faces multiple traffic violations, including felony fleeing. At the time of the crash, he was wanted in New Albany for unknown reasons, according to MHP.
