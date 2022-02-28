 Skip to main content
MHP releases info about fatal Prentiss County wreck

  • Updated
  • 0
road, wreck, crash, road work

Credit: Cropped Sherman Tan / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0. License Link.

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) released information about a wreck that killed a 41-year-old woman from Baldwyn.

MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the wreck happened Thursday evening, Feb. 24 on Highway 45 in Prentiss County.

Two southbound vehicles, a Chevrolet car and a Toyota SUV, collided with a trailer pulled by a Ford pickup truck.

McGee said the truck was stopped at the highway crossover.

The SUV’s driver Tabitha Ward died as a result. McGee did not provide information about the other two drivers’ conditions.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

