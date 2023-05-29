 Skip to main content
Memorial Day ceremony held in Pontotoc

  Updated
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — Dozens of people attended a Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning in Pontotoc.

The ceremony was held on the city square along Main Street.

Memorial Day ceremony in Pontotoc, MS on May 29, 2023

Dozens of people attended the Memorial Day ceremony in Pontotoc, MS. Photo Date: May 29, 2023.
