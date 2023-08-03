 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...In Mississippi, Benton MS, Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS and
Monroe Counties. In Tennessee, Haywood and Fayette Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Medical marijuana dispensary owner arrested in Lee County

Mark Cash, Lee County

Mark Cash, Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities arrested the owner of a medical marijuana dispensary in Lee County.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson identified the suspect as Mark Cash.

Cash owns The Green Guys Medical Cannabis Dispensary on Highway 145 in Saltillo.

The sheriff said law enforcement officers from multiple agencies used a search warrant at the business on Friday, July 28.

Cash was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) edible gummies not purchased through Mississippi’s Medical Cannabis Program.

They also found guns, cash and illegal drugs in Cash’s home, the sheriff said.

In total, the sheriff said officers seized two pounds of non-METRC (Marijuana Enforcement Tracking and Compliance) compliant marijuana, more than 100 2.5-pound bags of non-METRC compliant THC gummies, four handguns and more than $2,000.

He faces three counts of sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The sheriff said Cash could face upgraded charges.

