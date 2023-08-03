Medical marijuana dispensary owner arrested in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities arrested the owner of a medical marijuana dispensary in Lee County.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson identified the suspect as Mark Cash.
Cash owns The Green Guys Medical Cannabis Dispensary on Highway 145 in Saltillo.
The sheriff said law enforcement officers from multiple agencies used a search warrant at the business on Friday, July 28.
Cash was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) edible gummies not purchased through Mississippi’s Medical Cannabis Program.
They also found guns, cash and illegal drugs in Cash’s home, the sheriff said.
In total, the sheriff said officers seized two pounds of non-METRC (Marijuana Enforcement Tracking and Compliance) compliant marijuana, more than 100 2.5-pound bags of non-METRC compliant THC gummies, four handguns and more than $2,000.
He faces three counts of sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The sheriff said Cash could face upgraded charges.