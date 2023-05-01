 Skip to main content
MDWFP reopens office at Elvis Presley Lake; lake remains closed though

  • Updated
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) reopened one of its offices Monday morning in Tupelo.

The office is at Elvis Presley Lake.

Ribbon cutting ceremony for reopening of MDWFP office at Elvis Presley Lake

Ribbon cutting ceremony for the reopening of the MDWFP office at Elvis Presley Lake in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: May 1, 2023.

MDWFP Deputy Director Larry Pugh said the office had been closed for five years.

Previously, it was not staffed full time. The reopening changes that by making the office more available to the public.

MDWFP office at Elvis Presley Lake

MDWFP office at Elvis Presley Lake in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: May 1, 2023.

Even though the office has reopened, the lake and campgrounds are not yet open to the public.

MDWFP closed the lake during the summer of 2021 for renovations.

Elvis Presley Lake

Elvis Presley Lake in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: May 1, 2023.

It was also restocked with fish, which need time to grow.

The lake is expected to reopen in 2024

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

