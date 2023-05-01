MDWFP reopens office at Elvis Presley Lake; lake remains closed though

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) reopened one of its offices Monday morning in Tupelo.
The office is at Elvis Presley Lake.
MDWFP Deputy Director Larry Pugh said the office had been closed for five years.
Previously, it was not staffed full time. The reopening changes that by making the office more available to the public.
Even though the office has reopened, the lake and campgrounds are not yet open to the public.
MDWFP closed the lake during the summer of 2021 for renovations.
It was also restocked with fish, which need time to grow.
The lake is expected to reopen in 2024