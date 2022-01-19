MDOT recognizes Lee County Sheriff's Department for inmate litter pickup program

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recognized the Lee County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, Jan. 19 for its inmate litter pickup program.
Sheriff Jim Johnson and Work Center Director Sgt. James Herbert were on hand to accept the award from MDOT Commissioner John Caldwell.
In one month, inmates picked up more than 14 tons of trash.
"Litter is a problem throughout the state of Mississippi,” the sheriff said. “And when you are traveling the roads, whether it's a state road or a county road, the beautification of litter free is what's attractive. And that's what we want to do is try to keep this litter picked up."
The inmates who participate earn the opportunity and have to be classified as non-violent offenders.