 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Tishomingo, Prentiss, Lee MS and Itawamba Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Roads may become slick,
especially bridges and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep extra blankets, food, water and a
flashlight in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

MDOT prepping for possible snowfall across north Mississippi

  • Updated
  • 0
MDOT

Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). Photo Date: March 11, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Department of Transportation workers are making sure they have everything ready for later this evening if snow falls.

Crews spent Thursday and most of Friday morning hooking up snow plows, attaching salt spreaders and making sure all equipment is properly working.

If the roads and bridges become slick, MDOT will apply salt where needed.

"Our crews are all on standby,” District 1 Maintenance Engineer Johnny Shields said. “Our county crews, our district crews here at this complex [in Tupelo] are all on standby and will respond as needed as conditions develop."

They advise the public to stay off the roads; and if you do have to drive, do it with caution.

Open this link to view travel conditions in Mississippi and Alabama.

Recommended for you