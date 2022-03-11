MDOT prepping for possible snowfall across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Department of Transportation workers are making sure they have everything ready for later this evening if snow falls.

Crews spent Thursday and most of Friday morning hooking up snow plows, attaching salt spreaders and making sure all equipment is properly working.

If the roads and bridges become slick, MDOT will apply salt where needed.

"Our crews are all on standby,” District 1 Maintenance Engineer Johnny Shields said. “Our county crews, our district crews here at this complex [in Tupelo] are all on standby and will respond as needed as conditions develop."

They advise the public to stay off the roads; and if you do have to drive, do it with caution.

