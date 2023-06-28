Marine raising money for disabled veterans by camping inside Tupelo mall

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A military veteran is spending an entire week camped out inside a mall to raise money for disabled veterans.
Scott Burns is currently camped out at the food court inside The Mall at Barnes Crossing in Tupelo.
He lost both of his legs because of service-related injuries he sustained during his time in the Marine Corps.
As a way to help his fellow disabled veterans, he created the nonprofit 7 Days for the Troops.
This is the 17th version of his fundraiser. He hopes to raise $32,000 to purchase two motorized chairs for two disabled veterans.