Mantachie first graders burying time capsule

  • Updated
Mantachie Elementary School time capsule

First grade students at Mantachie Elementary School will open the time capsule when their high school seniors. Photo Date: Feb. 2, 2022.

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - A group of first graders are hoping to one day look back at their time as students at Mantachie Elementary School.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2 the kids wrote notes and gathered memorabilia and other school-related items to be buried in a time capsule in the school’s courtyard.

The kids will have to wait until their high school seniors to re-open it.

The inspiration for the time capsule came from their parents, teacher Gayra Nichols said.

The capsule is scheduled to be buried on Friday, Feb. 4.

