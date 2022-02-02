Mantachie first graders burying time capsule

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - A group of first graders are hoping to one day look back at their time as students at Mantachie Elementary School.
On Wednesday, Feb. 2 the kids wrote notes and gathered memorabilia and other school-related items to be buried in a time capsule in the school’s courtyard.
The kids will have to wait until their high school seniors to re-open it.
The inspiration for the time capsule came from their parents, teacher Gayra Nichols said.
The capsule is scheduled to be buried on Friday, Feb. 4.
