Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba,
Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss,
Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and
Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Chester, Decatur,
Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.

* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Two to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts are
possible tonight through early Thursday afternoon along a
front that will become stationary across portions of West
Tennessee and North Mississippi.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Man's quick action saved life of Mantachie woman attacked by dogs

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WTVA) — A man’s quick action saved the life of an elderly woman who was viciously attacked by two dogs in Mantachie.

The attack happened Monday afternoon when Helen Funderburk went outside her home to get the mail.

Cody Hoyle, who works at nearby Dilliard Supply, heard her screams, grabbed a tire tool and ran to help.

"So I got in my pickup and I got over there as fast as I could,” he recalled. “Upon arrival, I saw two dogs on top of her. She was screaming for her life."

One dog ran off but the second dog remained on top of Funderburk as she tried to keep the dog away from her neck.

"I said, 'Let him [dog] go, Ms. Helen!’ and I swung at him and he hauled tail too."

Funderburk suffered severe injuries to her arms and legs.

Hoyle called 911 and comforted her while they waited for an ambulance.

Cody Hoyle

Cody Hoyle managed to get the dogs off the victim. Photo Date: April 5, 2023.

Mantachie Police Chief Mark Roberts said the dogs’ owner, Sherry Newman, managed to get her dogs and drive away before law enforcement or medics arrived.

Police later arrested her and charged her with aggravated assault.

Despite her injuries, Hoyle said Funderburk was responsive and talkative.

"She even asked me if I'd do her one more favor. I said, ‘Yes ma'am, Ms Helen. What do you need?’ The whole time this woman is screaming for her life. She said, 'Will you go in the house and cut off my peas? I got them boiling on the stove.'"

Her family said Funderburk is at a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital and is in good spirits.

Hoyle said he’s known Funderburk all his life and is grateful he was in the right place at the right time to help her.

