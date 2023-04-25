 Skip to main content
Man in wheelchair escaped from burning house in Pontotoc County

  • Updated
RANDOLPH, Miss. (WTVA) — A wheelchair-bound man was able to escape from a burning house Monday night in Pontotoc County.

The fire happened at approximately 9:00 at a house near Indian Creek Trail and Topsy Road.

House fire in Pontotoc County, MS on April 24, 2023

The fire happened at Swanson's home in Pontotoc County, MS. Photo Date: April 24, 2023. Credit: Sunshine Jenkins.

James Swanson, who is disabled and wheelchair-bound, said his son woke him and carried him out of the burning house. A volunteer firefighter also helped get Swanson to safety.

Fire destroyed James Swanson's home in Pontotoc County, MS.

The fire destroyed James Swanson's home in Pontotoc County, MS. Photo Date: April 25, 2023.

The victim suffered light smoke inhalation and is doing OK.

The fire left him with nothing. The Randolph Volunteer Fire Department is accepting donations for Swanson and his son. The following items are needed:

Swanson

  • Shirts (1 or 2x)
  • Pants (1x)
  • Hospital or large socks

Son

  • L or XL shirts
  • 34/32 pants
  • Size 9 shoes

Anyone wishing to make a donation is asked to call one of the following individuals to coordinate a drop-off:

  • Teressa Swanson, 662-419-5111
  • Sunshine Jenkins, 662-760-1147
  • April Williams, 662-419-7860

