Man connected to string of storage unit burglaries in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A man is accused of burglarizing several storage units in Lowndes County.
Authorities arrested Justin Brown, 39, on Tuesday, June 13 following a traffic stop at the Wendy’s restaurant on Alabama Street.
He was stopped for a seatbelt violation, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
However, officers saw drug paraphernalia inside his truck and found multiple Air Force items, including a flight suit, which appeared to have been stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators determined the items had been stolen from a storage building on Shoney Drive.
They also connected him to other burglaries in Columbus and in the county, according to the sheriff’s office. He faces two counts of burglary.
Officers found other stolen items in Brown’s personal storage unit, including swords, so investigators also charged him with weapon possession by a convicted felon.
He could face more charges.