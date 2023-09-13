Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A 23-year-old is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Lee County.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson announced the arrest of Preston Dean, 23, of Attala County, on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Dean is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, tying her up and keeping her there for 30 hours.
The victim appeared to have been tortured, the sheriff said.
She managed to escape and called for help. Deputies found her on Monday, Sept. 11 at a home on Auburn Road.
Dean was arrested and booked into jail on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and charged with kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence and home burglary. He received a $500,000 bond.
The sheriff credited the public’s help in locating Dean.
At the time of his arrest, he was wearing a Department of Corrections ankle monitor for prior grand larceny and auto theft convictions, Johnson added.