Man arrested for girlfriend's murder near Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) — A man is accused of murdering his girlfriend in Lowndes County.
Phillip House has been charged with murder in the death of Summer Tennyson.
Her body was found Tuesday inside her home on Grant Road near Caledonia. She had died from a single gunshot wound. Investigators estimate she died at approximately 3 a.m.
House was arrested that evening on unrelated charges. However, evidence and witness statements led to his arrest in Tennyson’s death, according to a news release from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.