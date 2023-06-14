Man and girlfriend lucky to be alive after drive-by shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — No one suffered major injuries during a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in Columbus.
The shooting happened around 3:00 on Moss Street.
Jaylin Hodges told police he was stopped by a train and a second vehicle pulled up beside his vehicle and began firing.
The victim claimed he tried to reverse his vehicle but ended up crashing into a ditch. His girlfriend was with him.
One bullet grazed his side and another bullet traveled through his shoe, but they suffered no serious injuries.
Investigators found more than two dozen empty shell cases.
Columbus Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers briefly detained Hodges because he dropped a gun on the ground after getting out of his car.