Man accused of killing mother in Itawamba County

  • Updated
William Walden

William Walden, Source: Itawamba County Sheriff's Office.

GOLDEN, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities charged a man with capital murder in the death of his mother in Itawamba County.

Deputies responded Friday, July 14 to a home on Brown Road where they found the burned remains of a mobile home and two cars.

Burned house in Itawamba County where Flora Walden's body was found on July 14, 2023. Photo Date: July 17, 2023.

No one had reported the fire to 911.

They found the body of Flora Walden inside the mobile home, according to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office.

Flora Walden

Flora Walden, Source: Facebook.

The investigation led to the arrest of her son William Walden who also lived there.

William Walden was out of prison on early release at the time of the fire, according to the sheriff’s office. He will remain in jail pending trial.

