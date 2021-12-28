You are the owner of this article.
Lowndes County Supervisor: crime is unacceptable

Lowndes County crime scene.

A photo from a Lowndes County crime scene.

A Lowndes County supervisor said the violence in the area is unacceptable.

A Lowndes County supervisor said crime is out of hand in his community and wants it to stop.

District 5 Supervisor Leroy Brooks said the recent violence that has happened in the area is unacceptable.

“To continue to terrorize the community is unacceptable, there are a lot of people that've worked hard and want to enjoy their lives, they’re afraid to sit on the porch," said Brooks.

Brooks said a lot of the crimes are happening within the black community.

“Christmas day we had a young man shot, and seemly a few days ago we’ve had another young black man killed," said Brooks.

Brooks spoke out about the violence in front of the Lowndes County Courthouse Tuesday morning during a live press conference.

