Lowndes County Supervisor: crime is unacceptable

A Lowndes County supervisor said crime is out of hand in his community and wants it to stop.
District 5 Supervisor Leroy Brooks said the recent violence that has happened in the area is unacceptable.
“To continue to terrorize the community is unacceptable, there are a lot of people that've worked hard and want to enjoy their lives, they’re afraid to sit on the porch," said Brooks.
Brooks said a lot of the crimes are happening within the black community.
“Christmas day we had a young man shot, and seemly a few days ago we’ve had another young black man killed," said Brooks.
Brooks spoke out about the violence in front of the Lowndes County Courthouse Tuesday morning during a live press conference.