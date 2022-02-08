Lowndes County fugitive captured in Starkville

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fugitive is now in custody.
Joseph Fenton, 37, of Columbus, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 7 for possession of a weapon by a felon.
According to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, a tipster led Starkville police to Fenton’s location. The Starkville SWAT team arrested him at the University Inn.
His arrest stems from a reported shooting on Nov. 16, 2021, in the area of 247 William Roberts Road.
Witnesses claimed he was walking in the area with a gun.
Soon after, a gunshot victim appeared at the hospital in Columbus. The victim was later released from the hospital.
“Partnerships with local agencies are invaluable,” the sheriff said. “By combining our resources, we are able to apprehend violent criminals like Fenton, whether they're hiding here in Lowndes County or in Starkville. We are especially appreciative for the tips received on the whereabouts of this suspect. Thanks to the public’s help, Fenton will be held accountable for his crimes.”