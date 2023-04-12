 Skip to main content
Louisville Police: Woman forced teens into sex work

  • Updated
Louisville Police claim a woman forced teenagers to have sex with other adults.

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Louisville Police claim a woman forced teenagers to have sex with other adults.

Louisville Police arrested and charged Latika Davis with sexual battery.

Latika Davis

Investigator Mike Perkins claims Davis lured the children, ages 16 and 14, to her apartment on Montgomery Avenue.

She allegedly would offer the children up to other adults. Perkins said alcohol and marijuana were involved.

Perkins said the children were taken to locations as far away as Canton and forced to have sex with other adults.

A second person is also considered a suspect; however, police are not ready to identify the individual. Perkins said the second suspect faces statutory rape charges.

