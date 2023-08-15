 Skip to main content
Louisville police trying to find burglars who broke into cell phone stores

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Two burglars broke into two cell phone stores in Louisville.

According to the Louisville Police Department, the burglaries happened Thursday morning, Aug. 10.

One burglary happened at a CSpire store. The burglars threw an object through a window but didn’t steal anything, according to police.

The second burglary happened at an AT&T store. The burglars pried open a door but didn’t steal anything, according to police.

Investigators believe the burglars were looking for money.

They may have stolen cell phones from a store in Philadelphia, which is approximately 27 miles south of Louisville.

