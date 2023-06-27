Lottery players from Nettleton, Guntown, Starkville win thousands during Monday drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Lottery players from Nettleton, Guntown and Starkville won a combined $130,000 during the 2nd Chance promotional drawing on Monday, June 26.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation made the announcement Tuesday morning.
The Nettleton player won $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket purchased from Murphy Oil USA #8606 on West Main Street in Tupelo.
The Guntown player won $20,000 from a ticket purchased from K’s Tobacco & Brew in Saltillo.
The Starkville player won $10,000 from a ticket purchased from Sprint Mart #4140 at the corner of Highways 182 and 389 in Starkville.
Ten players across the state won. The highest amount was $200,000 from a ticket purchased in Picayune.
Mississippi Lottery did not name the winners but said winners will be contacted in the next week via certified letter.