...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to
to 115 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From late Thursday morning through early Thursday
evening. Potential exists for the Excessive Heat Watch to be
extended into Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Lottery players from Nettleton, Guntown, Starkville win thousands during Monday drawing

Mississippi Lottery logo

Source: Mississippi Lottery Corporation

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Lottery players from Nettleton, Guntown and Starkville won a combined $130,000 during the 2nd Chance promotional drawing on Monday, June 26.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The Nettleton player won $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket purchased from Murphy Oil USA #8606 on West Main Street in Tupelo.

The Guntown player won $20,000 from a ticket purchased from K’s Tobacco & Brew in Saltillo.

The Starkville player won $10,000 from a ticket purchased from Sprint Mart #4140 at the corner of Highways 182 and 389 in Starkville.

Ten players across the state won. The highest amount was $200,000 from a ticket purchased in Picayune.

Mississippi Lottery did not name the winners but said winners will be contacted in the next week via certified letter.

Open this link to learn more about Mississippi Lottery.

