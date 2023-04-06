 Skip to main content
Longtime Starkville eatery Stromboli's closing

  • Updated
  • 0
Starkville City Hall

Downtown Starkville, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 29, 2022.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Thursday is the last day for popular Starkville restaurant Stromboli's.

The Italian eatery shared the heartbreaking news on Wednesday.

“For the past 21 years, we have been so blessed by this college town,” according to the restaurant’s statement on social media.

The restaurant did not give an explanation for the closure, but Stromboli’s is not going away completely.

“We will still offer catering,” according to the restaurant.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

