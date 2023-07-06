Lock your car doors, Montgomery County sheriff reminds public

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Montgomery County authorities arrested four teenagers in connection to a string of auto burglaries.
Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Tompkins said the teens broke into cars looking for handguns and key fobs.
The sheriff said the alleged thieves targeted dimly lit areas, checking for open car doors.
Everyone should keep their vehicles locked and keep valuables in a safe place and out of view, the sheriff said.
He said motion lights, security cameras, alarms, security systems and dogs are good deterrents.
The sheriff did not identify the teenagers.