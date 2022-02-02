Local woman leaves nursing school due to vaccine mandate

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We are sharing another story of someone who walked away from the health care industry.

Whether it be because of COVID-19, burnout or other reasons.

WTVA anchor Alyssa Martin spoke with a woman who wished to remain anonymous.

"I worked in pathology for years,” she said. “I worked as a lab assistant. I loved it; I loved working with patients, taking care of people."

Ultimately, she decided against pursuing a career in nursing.

"I applied for the nursing program at a local community college. I was accepted and everything just kind of worked out for us."

Before starting nursing school, she was concerned about a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the program.

"We were told that as of right then, there was no mandate."

On the first day of classes during orientation, she got a different message from leaders of the nursing program.

"’The truth is — if you do not have your vaccine, you cannot continue in the program. You cannot do your clinicals. We will not work with you,’" she paraphrased.

She felt defeated.

"It was difficult. I felt sick, literally physically sick over this because I worked so hard to get to this point and it wasn't something I was comfortable with doing."

Her current focus is on being more active in her children’s homeschooling and running her own bakery business from home.

But she hopes others will take away one thing from hearing her story.

"If something does not sit well with you; if you do not feel comfortable with something or agree with something, then you should stand up for what you believe in. Don’t let someone tell you what you have to do."

